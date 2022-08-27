FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Lowered by Raymond James

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Lundin Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUN. Haywood Securities cut shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.43.

Lundin Mining Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LUN opened at C$7.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.36. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$841.10 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$5,073,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 97,172,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$985,962,780.26. In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at C$207,675.60. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$5,073,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 97,172,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$985,962,780.26. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,008,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,712,300.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

