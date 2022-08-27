FY2022 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Cut by Analyst (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, August 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $11.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.41. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.80 per share.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$11.22 billion for the quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RY. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$143.71.

TSE RY opened at C$124.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$125.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$131.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$118.24 and a 1-year high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total transaction of C$51,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$173,372.14. In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$515,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$742,229.74. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total transaction of C$51,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$173,372.14. Insiders sold 26,638 shares of company stock worth $3,325,347 in the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.