FY2022 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Cut by Analyst

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, August 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.57 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.78. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.37 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $133.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $90.75 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 26.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,895,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 45.91%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

