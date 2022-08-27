FY2022 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Reduced by Analyst

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $8.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.80. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.37 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RY. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.5 %

RY stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $90.75 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.10. The stock has a market cap of $133.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.91%.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

