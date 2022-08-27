FY2022 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Reduced by Analyst

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, August 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.68 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.90. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.37 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 26.29%.

Several other research firms have also commented on RY. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

RY opened at $95.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $90.75 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.99 and a 200 day moving average of $103.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.91%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

