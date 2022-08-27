FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Raised by Analyst

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $11.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.33. The consensus estimate for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s current full-year earnings is $12.66 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SQM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.29.

Shares of SQM opened at $104.83 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $115.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

