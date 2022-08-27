FY2022 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. Raised by Raymond James (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

AUY has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Trading Down 3.6 %

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.31. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 44.45%.

Institutional Trading of Yamana Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after buying an additional 11,803,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $62,726,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,271,000 after buying an additional 8,621,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 710.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,674,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,985,000 after buying an additional 8,480,162 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,403,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,474,000 after buying an additional 7,658,865 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yamana Gold

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.