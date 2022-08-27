FY2022 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Boosted by Raymond James

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.
Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$619.80 million for the quarter.
Yamana Gold Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of TSE YRI opened at C$6.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.00. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.78 and a 52-week high of C$8.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.61. The stock has a market cap of C$5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.22.
Yamana Gold Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.
About Yamana Gold
Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.
