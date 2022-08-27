FY2022 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Boosted by Raymond James

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$619.80 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.05 to C$7.10 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$690.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$7.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$64.33.

Shares of TSE YRI opened at C$6.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.00. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.78 and a 52-week high of C$8.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.61. The stock has a market cap of C$5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

