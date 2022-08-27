FY2023 EPS Estimates for BRP Inc. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRP in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $11.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.27. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $12.22 per share.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.83 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOO. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Northcoast Research lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$136.00.

TSE:DOO opened at C$94.94 on Friday. BRP has a 1 year low of C$73.74 and a 1 year high of C$129.98. The stock has a market cap of C$7.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$91.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$93.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.89%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

