FY2023 EPS Estimates for Eqonex Limited Increased by Diamond Equity (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Diamond Equity boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Eqonex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Eqonex’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Eqonex’s FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Eqonex alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Eqonex in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Eqonex Trading Up 5.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eqonex

NASDAQ:EQOS opened at $0.60 on Friday. Eqonex has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQOS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eqonex by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 554,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 59,045 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eqonex by 43.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eqonex by 184.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 57,459 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eqonex in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Eqonex during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Eqonex

(Get Rating)

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It operates through three divisions: Custody, Asset Management, and Brokerage. The company provides Digivault, a custody solution; Bletchley Park, a digital asset investment solution for institutional and professional investors; and EQONEX Investment products that issues securitized products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eqonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eqonex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.