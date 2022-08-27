FY2023 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Co. Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$292.80 million for the quarter.

OceanaGold Stock Down 4.3 %

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.28.

TSE:OGC opened at C$2.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.78. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.79 and a twelve month high of C$3.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.65. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 25.13.

Insider Transactions at OceanaGold

In other OceanaGold news, Director Craig Joseph Nelsen bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.81 per share, with a total value of C$29,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$710,930.

OceanaGold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.