GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.01, but opened at $10.63. GAP shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 91,582 shares.

The apparel retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

GAP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -285.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPS. StockNews.com downgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on GAP from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on GAP from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on GAP from $9.60 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.62.

In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $64,317.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at $317,819.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in GAP by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in GAP by 118.2% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GAP by 111.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in GAP by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

