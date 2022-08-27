GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.54) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GDS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.54) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.48). The consensus estimate for GDS’s current full-year earnings is ($1.69) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GDS’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.97.

Institutional Trading of GDS

NASDAQ GDS opened at $29.07 on Friday. GDS has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc grew its stake in GDS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,064,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,188,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in GDS by 207.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in GDS by 11.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 114,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of GDS by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,383,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

