Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stake Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Gentex by 9.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 54.7% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 246,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 87,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,058,000 after acquiring an additional 65,579 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 246.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 50,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

