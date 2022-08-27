Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GEI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. CSFB dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$25.11.

Shares of GEI opened at C$25.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.85. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$21.43 and a 12-month high of C$27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.11.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total transaction of C$62,476.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,809.73.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

