Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the first quarter worth $405,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the first quarter worth $681,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 13.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the first quarter worth $47,872,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the first quarter worth $3,775,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

GLBE opened at $34.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.39. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 50.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

