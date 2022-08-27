Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, an increase of 68.6% from the July 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Stock Performance
Shares of AIQ opened at $22.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $33.45.
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.
Institutional Trading of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Company Profile
