Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, an increase of 68.6% from the July 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIQ opened at $22.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $33.45.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Trading of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,834 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,163,079 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $31,415,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

