Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITS) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITS – Get Rating) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.34. 17,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 12,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.