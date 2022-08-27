Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,546,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,073,000 after acquiring an additional 71,366 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,707,000 after purchasing an additional 119,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,561,000 after purchasing an additional 29,648 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,548,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,100,000 after buying an additional 90,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Globe Life by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,400,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,237,000 after buying an additional 224,803 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.86.

Globe Life Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE GL opened at $98.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.88. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,588,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,227.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,476,207. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.