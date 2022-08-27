Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Insider Gary Bullard Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating) insider Gary Bullard acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 604 ($7.30) per share, for a total transaction of £15,100 ($18,245.53).

Gary Bullard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Gary Bullard acquired 4,000 shares of Gooch & Housego stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 655 ($7.91) per share, for a total transaction of £26,200 ($31,657.81).

GHH opened at GBX 595 ($7.19) on Friday. Gooch & Housego PLC has a one year low of GBX 590 ($7.13) and a one year high of GBX 1,455 ($17.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 845.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 904.96. The company has a market capitalization of £148.99 million and a PE ratio of 3,305.56.

About Gooch & Housego

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.78%.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Bio-photonics, and Industrial segments.

