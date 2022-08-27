Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Camille Peterson Sells 6,600 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $389,796.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GSHD opened at $55.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.59, a P/E/G ratio of 603.40 and a beta of 1.00. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $181.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.15.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 64.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1,342.6% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 547,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,014,000 after purchasing an additional 509,744 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 47,194 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair cut Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

