Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Trading Down 4.3% Following Insider Selling

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $59.94 and last traded at $60.00. Approximately 619 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 343,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.69.

Specifically, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $96,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 1,600 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $96,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 6,600 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $389,796.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,598 shares of company stock worth $14,568,018. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 12.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 501.59, a P/E/G ratio of 603.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,948,000 after purchasing an additional 555,090 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1,342.6% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 547,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,014,000 after purchasing an additional 509,744 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 437,576 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 306,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,866,000 after purchasing an additional 190,902 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,262,000 after purchasing an additional 182,952 shares during the period.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

