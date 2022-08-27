Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 734,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 18,589,212 shares.The stock last traded at $3.11 and had previously closed at $3.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.55.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

Grab Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Grab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Grab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Grab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Grab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.