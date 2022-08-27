Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 51.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 239,540 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 256,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 322.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 52,040 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 2.2 %

GPK stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graphic Packaging news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Articles

