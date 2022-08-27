Greenidge Generation (GREE) versus The Competition Financial Analysis

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) is one of 145 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Greenidge Generation to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenidge Generation and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $107.28 million -$44.48 million -0.67 Greenidge Generation Competitors $889.44 million $6.56 million -25.64

Analyst Recommendations

Greenidge Generation’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation. Greenidge Generation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Greenidge Generation and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Greenidge Generation Competitors 378 2523 4685 60 2.58

Greenidge Generation presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 281.68%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 52.50%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -105.74% 6.12% 3.32% Greenidge Generation Competitors -63.32% -1,497.08% -11.23%

Summary

Greenidge Generation rivals beat Greenidge Generation on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

