GSK (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GSK. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,826.67 ($22.07).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,394.80 ($16.85) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,646.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,668.16. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £56.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,234.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). Insiders have acquired 662 shares of company stock worth $1,119,798 over the last ninety days.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

