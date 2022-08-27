Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GH. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of GH opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average is $52.91. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $133.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The firm had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

Guardant Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.