Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.
Guess’ Trading Down 5.0 %
GES opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.37.
Guess’ Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Guess”s payout ratio is 45.92%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Guess’ by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Guess’ in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guess’ by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.
Guess’ Company Profile
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
