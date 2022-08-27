GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 94 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $130.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 117.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

