Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBI. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 380,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Hanesbrands stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Articles

