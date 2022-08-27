Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Stock Price Up 3.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $42.66 and last traded at $41.97. Approximately 3,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 872,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.66.

Specifically, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,386.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a current ratio of 18.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.70.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.64%.

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $512,000. First Washington CORP increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 130,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 81,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile



Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

