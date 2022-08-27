Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Insider Christopher Hill Sells 9,219 Shares

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) insider Christopher Hill sold 9,219 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($10.63), for a total value of £81,127.20 ($98,027.07).
Hargreaves Lansdown Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of HL stock opened at GBX 848.40 ($10.25) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,891.30. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,603 ($19.37). The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 850.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 942.52.
Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 27.44 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.26. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is currently 8,695.65%.
About Hargreaves Lansdown
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.
