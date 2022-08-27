Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Insider Christopher Hill Sells 9,219 Shares

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) insider Christopher Hill sold 9,219 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($10.63), for a total value of £81,127.20 ($98,027.07).

Shares of HL stock opened at GBX 848.40 ($10.25) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,891.30. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,603 ($19.37). The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 850.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 942.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 27.44 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.26. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is currently 8,695.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HL. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,052.67 ($12.72).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

