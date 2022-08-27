Head-To-Head Analysis: Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) & Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) and Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Satellogic and Gilat Satellite Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Satellogic 1 0 0 0 1.00 Gilat Satellite Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Satellogic presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. Given Satellogic’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Satellogic is more favorable than Gilat Satellite Networks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

47.9% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Satellogic has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilat Satellite Networks has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Satellogic and Gilat Satellite Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Satellogic $4.25 million 112.92 -$117.74 million N/A N/A Gilat Satellite Networks $218.82 million 1.74 -$3.03 million $0.01 672.67

Gilat Satellite Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Satellogic.

Profitability

This table compares Satellogic and Gilat Satellite Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Satellogic N/A N/A -58.61% Gilat Satellite Networks 0.23% 2.18% 1.44%

Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks beats Satellogic on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc. builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services. Its portfolio consists of very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals and modems. The company also offers turnkey integrated solutions, including managed satellite network services, network planning and optimization, satellite capacity, remote network operation, call center support, hub and field operations, and communication networks construction and installation services. In addition, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. The company sells its products and solutions to communication service providers, satellite operators, governments, mobile network operators, telecommunication companies, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

