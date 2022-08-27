Head to Head Comparison: European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) and PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI)

PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Rating) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.4% of European Wax Center shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of PhoneX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of European Wax Center shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PhoneX and European Wax Center’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhoneX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A European Wax Center $178.68 million 7.13 -$3.41 million ($0.03) -668.78

Profitability

PhoneX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than European Wax Center.

This table compares PhoneX and European Wax Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhoneX N/A N/A N/A European Wax Center -0.29% 9.66% 4.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PhoneX and European Wax Center, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PhoneX 0 0 0 0 N/A European Wax Center 0 2 6 0 2.75

European Wax Center has a consensus target price of $31.29, suggesting a potential upside of 55.88%. Given European Wax Center’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe European Wax Center is more favorable than PhoneX.

Summary

European Wax Center beats PhoneX on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PhoneX

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as usell.com, Inc. and changed its name to PhoneX Holdings, Inc. in May 2019. PhoneX Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

