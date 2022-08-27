Head-To-Head Review: Expensify (EXFY) versus Its Competitors

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) is one of 411 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Expensify to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Expensify and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Expensify alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expensify -27.02% 15.13% 4.79% Expensify Competitors -78.74% -84.01% -7.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Expensify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Expensify shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expensify 0 0 7 0 3.00 Expensify Competitors 1636 11282 24238 529 2.63

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Expensify and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Expensify currently has a consensus price target of $24.29, suggesting a potential upside of 32.06%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 37.60%. Given Expensify’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Expensify has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Expensify and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Expensify $142.84 million -$13.56 million -15.45 Expensify Competitors $1.83 billion $286.72 million 31.53

Expensify’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Expensify. Expensify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.