Head to Head Survey: Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI)

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) and Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Safe Bulkers has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eneti has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Safe Bulkers and Eneti’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe Bulkers $329.03 million 1.24 $174.35 million $1.63 2.06 Eneti $139.23 million 2.16 $20.23 million $0.41 18.49

Dividends

Safe Bulkers has higher revenue and earnings than Eneti. Safe Bulkers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eneti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Safe Bulkers pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Eneti pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Safe Bulkers pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eneti pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Safe Bulkers and Eneti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe Bulkers 58.51% 27.13% 16.23% Eneti 20.61% -3.90% -3.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.9% of Safe Bulkers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Safe Bulkers and Eneti, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe Bulkers 0 0 2 0 3.00 Eneti 0 0 7 0 3.00

Safe Bulkers presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 71.64%. Eneti has a consensus price target of $14.17, suggesting a potential upside of 86.90%. Given Eneti’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eneti is more favorable than Safe Bulkers.

Summary

Safe Bulkers beats Eneti on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 12 Panamax class vessels, 7 Kamsarmax class vessels, 15 post- Panamax class vessels, and 6 Capesize class vessels. Safe Bulkers, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc. engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and changed its name to Eneti Inc. in February 2021. Eneti Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

