Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,923,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,485,000 after acquiring an additional 418,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.