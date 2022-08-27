Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) rose 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 48,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,416,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

MOMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. China Renaissance raised shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $838.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in Hello Group by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 32,691 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Hello Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,281,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,745,000 after buying an additional 753,456 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hello Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hello Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,301,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,865,000 after buying an additional 767,373 shares during the period. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

