Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.71. Hemispherx BioPharma shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 49,836 shares traded.
Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).
