Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $279,973,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,690,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,120 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Hess in the first quarter worth about $119,818,000. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in Hess in the first quarter worth about $86,126,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,944,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,996,000 after buying an additional 786,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,260 shares of company stock worth $7,302,755. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.92.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $124.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average is $107.55. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $131.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

