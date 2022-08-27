Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $60.74, but opened at $63.46. Hibbett shares last traded at $64.34, with a volume of 1,479 shares.

HIBB has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 379,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 223,494 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 156,334 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 164,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,979,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $791.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.80.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.44 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

