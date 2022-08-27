Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Up 7.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $70.00. The stock traded as high as $61.68 and last traded at $61.44. 2,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 301,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.36.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hibbett by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Hibbett by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hibbett by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $791.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.30). Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Hibbett’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

