Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Hill International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
Hill International Stock Performance
NYSE:HIL opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hill International has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.08 million, a P/E ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 1.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hill International
Hill International Company Profile
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hill International (HIL)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.