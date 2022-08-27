Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hill International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

NYSE:HIL opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hill International has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.08 million, a P/E ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIL. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 248,754 shares during the last quarter. Kokino LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Hill International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,959,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hill International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

