Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $210.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $225.60.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HUBB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More

