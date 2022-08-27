Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,335,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 215,022 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 335,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HPP. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 3.2 %

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE HPP opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -526.32%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

