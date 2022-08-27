IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Sell” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

IMG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.92.

IMG stock opened at C$1.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$1.61 and a 52-week high of C$4.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$795.14 million and a PE ratio of -2.44.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$426.30 million during the quarter.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

