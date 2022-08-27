iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:IBET) Shares Down 3.9%

iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:IBET – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.07. 92 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95.

