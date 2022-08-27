ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Up 7%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 15,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,136,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ImmunityBio Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

