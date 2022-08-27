ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Up 7%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 15,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,136,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70.
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
