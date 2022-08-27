Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $91.62 and last traded at $92.17. Approximately 2,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 114,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.93.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.94.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 4.57%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingles Markets

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $44,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the first quarter worth $272,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 69.2% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 142,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingles Markets

(Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.