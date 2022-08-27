Insider Buying: Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Major Shareholder Buys 12,719 Shares of Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 12,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,502.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,107,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,134,656.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 162,436 shares of Autoliv stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,889,296.60.

Autoliv Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average of $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.66. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $110.59.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 1.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

